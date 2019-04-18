Burr apparently briefed White House on FBI election probe, Mueller report says

Trump White House fully cooperated with special counsel investigation, says AG Barr Attorney General William Barr told reporters on April 18, 2019 that he reviewed the team’s findings on allegations that President Trump tried to obstruct or impede the investigation, saying Mueller examined 10 instances of potential obstruction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Attorney General William Barr told reporters on April 18, 2019 that he reviewed the team’s findings on allegations that President Trump tried to obstruct or impede the investigation, saying Mueller examined 10 instances of potential obstruction.

A report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election says Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, ”appears to have” briefed the White House on an earlier FBI probe.





James Comey, then FBI director, briefed congressional leaders on the ongoing investigation in March 2017, says the report released Thursday in redacted form by the U.S. Justice Department.





A few days later, Burr apparently provided some of the information from the briefing on key figures in the investigation to the White House Counsel’s Office, the report says.





The revelation could “undercut some of those warm bipartisan feelings” about the Senate committee’s own investigation into Russian interference in the election, Politico reported.





Burr released a statement Thursday on Twitter saying he’s “reviewing the report carefully” but did not address the information about his role in briefing the White House.



