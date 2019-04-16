A body, believed to be Jered Sperling, was found inside his truck, which had been stolen, the Kent Police Department said. Kent Police Department

The search for a missing Washington state man ended Tuesday when a body believed to be his was discovered inside his truck, the Kent Police Department said.

Jered Sperling had been missing since Monday night, when his truck was stolen in a carjacking, KOMO reported.

Kent police reported they found the 38-year-old’s truck Tuesday morning, and a dead man was inside, who they believe is Sperling, according to a Facebook post.

“We are absolutely sickened by this senseless tragedy. Our heart goes out to Jered’s wife and family,” police said in a news release. “Our primary focus now is to locate the suspect, take him into custody, and ensure justice is served.”

Police have shifted their focus to finding two “persons of interest” who could be involved with the carjacking and Sperling’s death.

The carjacking occurred when Sperling was stopped at the gate of a storage facility, KCPQ reported.

After a suspect entered the truck, a witness said Sperling “jumped in the back of the truck to try to stop it from being stolen,” according to the TV station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the Kent Police at 253-856-5808.

