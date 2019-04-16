Alfredo Menchaca, 24, was caught running from a convenience store with cases of Bud Light, police said. Laredo Police Department, AP file photo

Police in Texas say they were patrolling near a convenience store when they noticed a man running from the shop — while carrying four cases of Bud Light, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

The man had four 18-packs of the beer, and the store clerk told police that he didn’t pay when he ran out of the store with the stolen Bud Light, KGNS reported. That was at about 3 a.m. Saturday, the station reported.

Police say they then saw 24-year-old Alfredo Menchaca drop half of the packs next to a vehicle before he continued running away, the Times reported. Cops couldn’t find him, the newspaper reported, so they went back to the store.

“The clerk stated the suspect arrived in a gray Ford F-150,” the Times reported. “Officers noticed the vehicle still parked outside. Police said the keys were in the ignition.”

Officers eventually found Menchaca at nearby apartments — and all the beer, KGNS reported.

Webb County Jail booking reports show that he was arrested and charged with evading arrest and theft of property under $100 with a previous conviction.