Park rangers on the Outer Banks called in the U.S. Marine Corps bomb squad after someone found what appeared to be an unexploded ordnance on the beach, according to the National Parks Service.

Rangers at the Cape Lookout National Seashore shared photos on Facebook of the gray tube with markings similar to a military flare.

The post said the ordnance was found within the park boundaries. “Park Rangers met with USMC Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians who disposed of it safely,” the post said.

This is not the first time a bomb squad had to go out to remote areas of the Outer Banks for a possible live military ordnance.

Last year, a large mine washed up on the beach along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, The Charlotte Observer reported.

After Hurricane Florence last fall, a firefighter on Topsail Island found several military rounds with a metal detector on the beach, according to the newspaper.

In 2017, a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team had to go to Cape Hatteras National Seashore to dispose of what appeared to be a World War II-era bomb that surfaced on the beach, according to The News & Observer.

That turned out to be a training bomb, the newspaper reported. But a week later teams were back out, this time on Hatteras Island, to secure another bomb that did turn out to be the real thing, according to The N&O.

“If you find what you believe to be unexploded ordnance, do NOT attempt to move or disturb it,” the National Parks Service said on Facebook, sharing photos of the latest find.

“Move to a safe location and call 911. Notify the dispatcher of what you found and any other relevant information. Location information such as GPS Coordinates or the closest mile marker can help responding agencies find the object quickly. Photographs can also be useful in identifying the object, but never put yourself in harms way to get additional information!” the NPS said on Facebook.

