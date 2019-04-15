Officers responding to ‘vicious animal call’ find creature attached to car, VA cops say

Officers Bruington and Leone found a snake underneath a car, according to their Virginia police department. Richmond Police Department

Police officers responding to a “vicious animal call” in Virginia found themselves trying to get a snake from underneath a car, their department posted on Facebook.

Richmond police on Monday shared photos of two officers they say helped wrangle in the animal. Officers P. Bruington and K. Leone were among those who helped out, Lt. Anthony Jackson posted on Twitter.

Capt. Dan Minton posted a photo on Twitter that showed a snake attached to the bottom of a vehicle. The snake was “coiled up under” the car, and it took “a little ingenuity” for officers to get it into their control, according to Richmond police.

The snake was taken to Richmond Animal Care and Control, the city’s animal shelter, police said.

“What a night!” the police department posted with the hashtag #neveradullmoment.

The animal encounter wasn’t the only one in Richmond recently. Four baby raccoons were found in a tree that fell during storms Sunday night, WRIC and WWBT report.

