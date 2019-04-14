‘Baby Shark’ gets an electronic dance remix, and Coachella fans go wild

Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) The Associated Press

Inspired by more than 20,000 fans on Twitter, electronic dance music artist Jauz debuted an EDM remix of the children’s hit “Baby Shark” on Friday at Coachella, Uproxx reported.

In November, Jauz had promised on Twitter to remix the viral song about a family of sharks if his post received more than 20,000 retweets. The post had more than 26,000 retweets as of Sunday.

On Friday, Jauz performed the song during his set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, YourEDM reported.





Here it is, @Jauzofficial's "Baby Shark" remix in all its glory if you aren't watching the @Coachella live stream, you missed it! https://t.co/pDZWjRL1V3 pic.twitter.com/Zhs8PcSP5x — Your EDM (@YourEDM) April 13, 2019

The artist also hyped the moment with a billboard on the route to the Coachella festival.

SEE YOU AT SAHARA 4/12 & 4/19 3:50-4:45 AND ALSO ON THIS BEAUTIFUL BILLBOARD AS U DRIVE INTO THE FESTIVAL @coachella #TheRealDaddyShark pic.twitter.com/eNQI9lS4SY — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) April 11, 2019

On Saturday, Jauz posted to Twitter to thank his fans and apologize to parents for “all my swearing” during the “Baby Shark” remix.

The crowd at the festival appeared to eat up the remix, dancing along with the music in a video posted to Twitter.





Idk. Seeing this Coachella goers jamming to BABY SHARK makes my nervousness go away shskskskshsks

pic.twitter.com/T7fBXJCpD7 — J A D E | GODLISA (@swallalisaa) April 13, 2019

YourEDM called it “not a particularly complex remix” but also said it’s “easily one of the catchiest remixes we’ve heard” and “already one of our favorite Coachella moments ever.”

The first weekend of the two-weekend Coachella festival featured performances by Weezer, Billie Eilish and Tame Impala, The Mercury News reported. The event also has become known for fashion and celebrity attendees, this year including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens.

Also performing are Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Idris Elba, Jaden and Willow Smith, Janelle Monae and Wiz Khalifa, according to the festival lineup.

