Man gets naked in Walmart while dog steals cornbread and mom does karate, WI cops say

Lisa Smith, 46, and Benny Vann, 25. Eau Claire Police Department

Two family members and a dog caused a ruckus in a Wisconsin Walmart last week, according to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire Police Department.

It all started when 46-year-old Lisa Smith entered the store and unleashed her dog named Bo, police said.

“While Bo ran up to customers, Smith erratically started pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart,” police wrote in the statement posted to Facebook. “She was asked to leave by staff and left the store to perform karate moves in the parking lot.”

As the mom did so, her son — 25-year-old Benny Vann — was “causing problems” in Walmart, police said.

When officers got to the chaotic scene at about 8:30 p.m. on April 10, they found Smith screaming in the Walmart entryway while trying to catch Bo the dog, police said.

Smith was arrested, but she continued to fight with officers and tried to kick out the patrol car’s window, police said.

“In the meantime, Bo got a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store,” police wrote.

Vann, meanwhile, went to the back of the store and stripped, exposing his naked body to customers, and stole new clothes, according to the post.

Vann was on a scooter when officers tried to stop him, police said. As the officers got close to him, Vann “refused to stop and attempted to run over an Officer with his scooter,” according to the statement. “Officers physically stopped the scooter and arrested Vann.”

Smith was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and misdemeanor bail jumping, police said. Her son was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and retail theft.

As for Bo the dog?

Officers gave him a warning for the cornbread theft, and he was taken to the Humane Association, police said.