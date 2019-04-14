National

Naked man enters home after crashing his SUV in the backyard, Conn. police say

Joseph Achenbach
Joseph Achenbach Newtown Police Department

A Newtown, Connecticut, family came home from shopping Saturday morning to find a naked stranger in their home, WVIT reported.

The family spotted the nude man walking around the house and left to call 911, WTIC reported

“Obviously this was a very terrifying situation for the homeowners and we are very happy our officers were able to respond in a prompt manner, and apprehend the suspect without anyone getting hurt,” said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, The New Haven Register reported.

Police arrested Joseph Achenbach, 35, of Watertown, Connecticut, on suspicion of trespassing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, evading responsibility and driving under the influence, according to the publication.

Achenbach had crashed his SUV into the home’s backyard, then entered the house through an unlocked sliding glass door, WVIT reported.

Police could not find Achenbach’s clothing in the SUV or back yard, suggesting he was naked at the time of the crash, WTIC reported.

