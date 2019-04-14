Naked man enters home after crashing his SUV in the backyard, Conn. police say

Joseph Achenbach Newtown Police Department

A Newtown, Connecticut, family came home from shopping Saturday morning to find a naked stranger in their home, WVIT reported.

The family spotted the nude man walking around the house and left to call 911, WTIC reported

“Obviously this was a very terrifying situation for the homeowners and we are very happy our officers were able to respond in a prompt manner, and apprehend the suspect without anyone getting hurt,” said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, The New Haven Register reported.

Police arrested Joseph Achenbach, 35, of Watertown, Connecticut, on suspicion of trespassing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, evading responsibility and driving under the influence, according to the publication.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Achenbach had crashed his SUV into the home’s backyard, then entered the house through an unlocked sliding glass door, WVIT reported.

Police could not find Achenbach’s clothing in the SUV or back yard, suggesting he was naked at the time of the crash, WTIC reported.