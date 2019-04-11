‘No, no, no.’ Boy begs thief not to steal his bike from front porch, Texas video shows

Video shows thief steal a bike from young child in Texas Police in Rosenberg, TX are searching for a suspect who stole a child's bike in front of them. Video captured by a doorbell camera shows a person riding off with a bike after telling the bike's owner he was going to ride it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Rosenberg, TX are searching for a suspect who stole a child's bike in front of them. Video captured by a doorbell camera shows a person riding off with a bike after telling the bike's owner he was going to ride it.

A 9-year-old boy was riding bikes with his friends in the neighborhood last week when they went inside his home for a bathroom break, KPRC reported.

While the kids were inside Jonathon DeLaCerda’s house in Rosenberg, Texas, one of the friends noticed someone else in the front yard and told Jonathon, KPRC reported.

“I ran as fast as I could to get to that door so I could open it,” Jonathon said, according to the Houston TV station. Rosenberg is about 33 miles southwest of Houston.

What happened next was captured by a front porch security camera, and the video was shared on Facebook by the Rosenberg Police Department.

“One of our younger citizens had the unfortunate experience of watching his bicycle stolen from his front yard near Travis Park” on April 4, police wrote.

In the video, someone in a blue coat can be seen getting on Jonathon’s bike in the front yard, as two other bikes were laying on the ground. As that person was doing so, Jonathon stepped outside onto the front porch.





Just seconds later, the thief began peddling away from the porch.

“No, no, no no,” Jonathon begged the thief. “Don’t steal it.”

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Jonathon continued to plead as the hooded man rode away. The 9-year-old boy then chased after the thief and his bike.

“Oh my god,” Jonathon said as he ran back home, slightly out of breath. “No, no.”

He ran back after the thief again, and then the 30-second video comes to an end. Throughout the incident, dogs were barking.

That bike had special meaning to Jonathon, KPRC reported.

“That was my first bike that I learned all of my tricks on,” he said, according to the station. “I learned how to do wheelies, stand on top of the bike one-handed. That’s the bike I learned how to do all my tricks and I just got it stolen.”

Now, “the Rosenberg Police Department needs your help to identify (the) thief” who stole the child’s bike, according to the Facebook post.

“As you can see,” police said, “it is difficult to see the subject’s face.”

If you have any additional information, police ask that you call the Rosenberg Police Department or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. You can also submit tips at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

“Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000.00 CASH REWARD,” police said. “All calls to Crime Stoppers are ANONYMOUS.”