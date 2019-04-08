Kamala Harris isn’t the only Californian running for president. Eric Swalwell joins 2020 field

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

California Congressman Eric Swalwell announced his bid for president on Monday, vowing to make gun control central to his campaign.

Declaring his candidacy Monday before an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Swalwell pushed for tackling student debt and combating gun violence.

“I talk to kids who sit in their classroom afraid that they’ll be the next victim of gun violence, and they see Washington doing nothing about it after the moments of silence and they see lawmakers who love their guns more than they love our kids,” Swalwell said. “None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go to big on the issues we take on, be bold on the solutions we offer and do good in the way that we govern. I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m running for president of the United States.”

Swalwell joins fellow California Democrat Kamala Harris on the campaign trail, along with 16 other Democrats hoping to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Swalwell is scheduled to return home at 2 p.m. Sunday for an event at Dublin High School where he’ll discuss his “big and bold vision for the East Bay and America,” according to an announcement.

With California’s primary bumping up from June to March, the state will have an important role in the 2020 election. The primary will be held on March 3, 2020, with early voting beginning Feb. 3 — the same day as the Iowa caucuses.

Sen. Harris is still a favorite in California, despite mixed reviews among likely voters. A March 2019 poll from the Public Policy Institute of California found a majority of overall respondents in California, including Republicans and Independents, thought she shouldn’t run for president. Among likely Democratic voters, 56 percent said Harris should run, while 35 percent said she shouldn’t.