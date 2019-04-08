‘Load me a bowl’ of pot, woman asks Utah police before going to jail, officers say

Utah County Jail

A Utah woman on her way to jail, accused of kicking out car windows, says she asked police to “load me a bowl” of pot to smoke because her hands were cuffed, KUTV reported.

Francesca Delfina Farias-Swenson, 20, also took issue with police reports that she’d gotten drunk on mouthwash — it was tequila, she says, according to the station.

Police in Provo say Farias-Swenson had called a friend to take her to Provo Canyon on Thursday, but then became angry and began kicking his windshield, KSTU reported.

The man told police he drove her to her parents’ home “because she has no other place to go,” but they refused to let her inside after she resumed kicking the windshield, The Gephardt Daily reported.

Officers found Farias-Swenson walking down the street with her feet bloody from broken glass, KSTU reported. Officers said she had a bottle of mouthwash with her.

But Farias-Swenson told KUTV she had been drinking tequila, not mouthwash, and had no alcohol on her when she was arrested.

She asked officers to let her smoke some marijuana from a pill bottle in her pocket before taking her to jail, according to the station. Farias-Swenson did not dispute that part of the police report.

Officers arrested her on suspicion of purchase, possession or consumption by a minor, possession or use of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief, The Gephardt Daily reported.

