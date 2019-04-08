While school bus driver was in QuikTrip, man stole the bus for a joyride, OK cops say

Oscar Aguilar. Tulsa County Jail

When a school bus rider left the bus running to go inside QuikTrip early Monday morning, a man got in the bus and “took it for a joyride,” Oklahoma police said, according to KJRH.

The man told police he jumped in the school bus because of a sticker on the back, according to the Tulsa World.

The sticker, complete with a slash through a cell phone, says to “Drop It & Drive,”according to a photo posted to Twitter by a Tulsa World reporter.

So, when the man saw the bus at about 7 a.m. Monday, he told police he “dropped what he was doing” and drove the bus, the newspaper reported.

So TPD just arrested a man after stealing a TPS bus this morning. The man told officers he took the empty bus from an east Tulsa QT about 7 this morning because he saw this sign on the back. He “dropped what he was doing” and drove it. Not sure thats how it works. pic.twitter.com/iN9pUaZZlK — Stetson Payne (@stetson__payne) April 8, 2019

No students were inside the school bus when the man took off from the east Tulsa gas station and convenience store, KRMG reported.

Officers tried using the Tulsa Public Schools GPS system to track the bus, KRMG reported, but “they say it was not working and leading them to several other locations.”

In an attempt to find the stolen bus, police started pulling school buses over “at random” to see who was driving, KOKI reported.

While cops were doing so, Oscar Aguilar began talking to the officers from the radio inside the stolen bus, KJRH reported. He then used that radio to tell police where he was, according to the TV station.

Officers found Aguilar with the stolen bus, and he was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and driving without a license, KOKI reported.

Tulsa County Jail’s Inmate Information Center shows that Aguilar was booked into jail at 9:19 a.m. Monday on a $1,000 bond.

The school district says the bus was not damaged during the incident, according to KTUL.