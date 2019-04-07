Body found at Disney Mouseketeer’s home, Oregon cops say. He’s been missing since July

Screen grab of tweet by Justin Umberson/Mail Tribune

A body was found at the home of an original Disney Mouseketeer who was first reported missing in July, according to The Oregonian.

The human remains were found Thursday at 510 Pine St. in Phoenix, Oregon, according to an Oregon State Police news release obtained by the Mail Tribune. That’s the home of 76-year-old Dennis W. Day, the Oregon newspaper reported.

Day is “a longtime Southern Oregon resident missing since July who is known for his childhood acting gig as a ‘Mouseketeer’ in the 1956-57 seasons of Disney’s ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ TV show,” the Mail Tribune reported.

He was “once among the most famous child performers on American television,” USA Today reported. “He danced and sang on millions of black-and-white TVs across the nation, wearing the iconic mouse-ear beanie and sweaters emblazoned with his name.”

The corpse found at Day’s home has not been publicly identified, The Oregonian reported, and officials have not released any other details “about the circumstances under which they were found.”

Day was reported missing by his husband in the hospital on July 15, The Oregonian reported.

His husband, Ernest Caswell, has “dementia-related memory problems” and is in assisted care, USA Today reported. He’s been Day’s partner for over 45 years.

“Day reportedly told Caswell he was going to visit friends — and he hasn’t been seen since,” Fox News reported last month.

Lieutenant Jeff Price with Phoenix Police told Fox in March that Day and his husband “were kind of reclusive” before the Mouseketeer was reported missing.

“They didn’t leave the house. They have friends, but not that many,” Price said, according to Fox. “They weren’t social and if you saw the house you would see that they didn’t leave the house. It’s in very bad shape — very, very poor shape.”

Family of Day learned he was missing after seeing news reports in December, according to the Mail Tribune.

Day’s car was found 200 miles away on the Oregon Coast about two months ago, USA Today reported, and it was “in the possession of two strangers who claimed Day had let them borrow it.”

“There was no sign of foul play,” according to Price, USA Today reported.

Day’s bank account hasn’t been touched since about July 15, when he was reported missing, Fox reported.