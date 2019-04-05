National

SC firefighters rescued puppy, video shows. So anonymous Texan sent them a gift

Family found puppy stuck under a pile of rocks. Then an SC fireman came to the rescue

A video shows firefighters rescue a puppy trapped under rocks in North Charleston, South Carolina. "Come on, you can do it," a firefighter says as he coaxes the pup out from a hole. By
A video shows firefighters rescue a puppy trapped under rocks in North Charleston, South Carolina. "Come on, you can do it," a firefighter says as he coaxes the pup out from a hole. By

The video shows a firefighter coaxing a frightened puppy from under a pile of rocks near Charleston, South Carolina.

“Come on, come on, you can do it,” the firefighter, identified as Captain Bryant, said in a video of the puppy rescue shared by the North Charleston Fire Department on Facebook.

“This little pup was found by some bike riders who heard the puppy crying beneath a pile of rocks,” the department said.

Police, firefighters and onlookers gathered around as Bryant was able to pull the puppy from a small hole under the rocks.

On Thursday an anonymous Texan ordered pizza for the department. A picture of the Domino’s Pizza receipt addressed to “The Fire Crew” shared on Facebook says, “Appreciation for saving the dog.”

“#ThankfulThursday...for the donation of pizza to Engine 201-C for the puppy rescue. Thanks to the anonymous person in Texas!” the department said, thanking the donor on Facebook.

