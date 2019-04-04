National

From SC to the NBA, All-American to be honored by his hometown after going pro

Before his name is called in the NBA Draft, this college basketball star will be honored by his hometown in South Carolina.

Next Monday will be “Ja Morant Day” in Sumter County, when the Dalzell native will be honored, according to a news release from a government spokesman.

Morant is the All-American who led Murray State to an upset of Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, ESPN reported.

After the Racers’ season ended, Morant tweeted he was forgoing his final two years of eligibility and entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 point guard, whose full name is Temetrius Jamel Morant, is projected to be a “top-three pick” in the June draft, according to USA Today.

As a sophomore, Morant averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, AZ Central reported. His triple-double in the win over Marquette, which busted some brackets, was only the ninth time the feat had been achieved in an NCAA Tournament game, according to the newspaper.

Now the basketball star will be honored on his own day with a proclamation, which will be read by Sumter County Council Chairman James T. McCain Jr., according to the news release.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in Morant’s alma mater, Crestwood High School, the news release said. The school is about 50 miles east of Columbia.

“We’re extremely proud of Ja Morant as this young man exemplifies what can be achieved with hard work, teamwork and tenacity,” McCain said in the news release. “We look forward to celebrating this day with his family, his coaches and Sumter School District students.”

The event will include the ceremony, speeches, photos with students and a basketball demonstration by Morant, according to the news release.

