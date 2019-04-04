Coach douses ballfield in gasoline — then starts fires to dry it out, Utah school says

Screengrab from KSTU video

Coaches may turn to gasoline and matches to dry out baseball infields frequently enough that YouTube has multiple instructional videos on the practice, but a high school coach in Utah went a little too far, KTVX reported.

The Clearwater High School coach, who’s now on leave, doused the field with 15 to 20 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel, KSTU reported.

A parent complained about smelling gasoline during a March 23 game to Davis County health officials, who tested the ballfield for contamination and shut it down, KTVX reported.

“We’re not concerned about the people who were there or anything like that,” said Rachelle Blackham, the county environmental health director, according to the station.

But the ballfield has been closed while more tests are conducted to determine how much of the contaminated dirt must be removed, the Standard-Examiner reported. Three large areas of the infield are taped off and marked for further testing.

“The school district is choosing not to have any games on the field … until the soil is clean,” said Shauna Lund of the Davis School District, according to the publication.

“We’ll go down a few inches, make sure that it’s then clean and if it’s not clean we go down a few more inches and then all of that will be replaced,” Lund said, KTVX reported.

The school district also could face a fine for violating environmental health rules, the Standard-Examiner reported.

As explained by several YouTube videos, coaches and groundskeepers sometimes apply gasoline, sawdust and fire to clear up small puddles or patches of mud on game day. But environmental health officials advise against it, KSTU reported.

