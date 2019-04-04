‘So shocked.’ NC grandfather wins $10 million in lottery, plans to spoil 12 grandkids

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

When a 52-year-old North Carolina man scratched off his lottery ticket, he was in disbelief.

“I was so shocked I couldn’t drive,” Theodore Duncan said, per a Thursday news release from the NC Education Lottery. “I had to call my brother to come get me.”

Duncan won a $10 million prize from a Colossal Cash game, and he already has plans for what to do next, the release said.

“I’m going to retire and get a brand new three-bedroom house with a big pool,” Duncan said, per the lottery. “I’m also going to use some of the money to spoil my 12 grandkids.”

He plans to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital as well, the lottery posted on Twitter.

Duncan, a machine mechanic living in Granville County, bought the lucky ticket from Berea Mini Mart in Oxford, the lottery said.

He decided to take the prize money in a lump sum, which is about $4.2 million after tax withholdings, according to the lottery’s news release.

“I always told people that one day I’d hit the lottery,” Duncan said, according to the release. “Today’s that day.”

Someone else in the state could win a fortune, as the lottery reports two $10 million and nine $1 million prizes are left. The lottery says ticket sales help “raise more than $650 million a year for the state.”