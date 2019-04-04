Something was missing in men’s $11 McDonald’s order — so they attacked, Iowa cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two “regular customers” of a McDonald’s in Iowa stabbed an employee over an $11 drive-thru order dispute, police said, according to the Des Moines Register.

“The two men pictured here assaulted and stabbed an employee of a fast food restaurant” on Tuesday night, Des Moines Police posted to Facebook. “This whole thing started over a messed up food order.”

The men were angry over an item that was missing from their drive-thru order, police said, according to KCCI. They then started arguing with the 19-year-old employee, the Register reported.

After leaving the drive-thru and going inside the restaurant, the manager refunded them about $11 for their order, according to the newspaper.

A dispute caused the McDonald’s manager to kick the two men out of the building, WHO reported.

The drive-thru worker then when outside to take a break, the Register reported, and the two men were in the parking lot.

That’s when the two men attacked the employee and stabbed him in his leg at about 8:30 p.m., WHO reported.

“(The customers) had their food and their money, and they still came back and stabbed the employee,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said, according to KCCI. “Of all the things that you can get upset about and escalate to this level, fast food isn’t one of them.”

When medics arrived, they found people inside McDonald’s helping the employee, the Register reported.

“Fortunately, the victim will survive, but he was seriously injured,” police said on Facebook.

Police also wrote that “further investigation has found that there may be additional contributing factors.”