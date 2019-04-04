Report: ‘We always felt .. Tim was alive.’ DNA results on teen found in Kentucky expected today.

Teen claims he’s Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Illinois in 2011 A 14-year-old boy told Ohio police that he "escaped from two kidnappers" on April 3, 2019 and fled into Kentucky. He claims to be Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared at age 6 years old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 14-year-old boy told Ohio police that he "escaped from two kidnappers" on April 3, 2019 and fled into Kentucky. He claims to be Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared at age 6 years old.

DNA test results could reveal Thursday whether or not a teen found in Kentucky Wednesday is an Illinois child who went missing in 2011, according to NBC interviews with relatives.

Illinois police are working with law enforcement in Northern Kentucky to determine if a boy who reportedly told authorities he fled his captors is a child who went missing nearly eight years ago.

The FBI’s Louisville and Cincinnati offices are coordinating with police from Newport, Ky., Cincinnati and Aurora, Ill., to determine if the boy is Timmothy Pitzen who has been missing since May 2011 when he was 6 years old, officials from the FBI’s Louisville field office said.

The boy told police Wednesday that he was Timmothy and that he had escaped from two kidnappers who had been holding him for seven years, Cincinnati news station Fox19 and other media outlets have reported.

Kara Jacobs, Timmothy’s maternal aunt, told NBC Chicago “that family members had yet to meet the teen who is recovering in hospital and that the results of DNA tests confirming his identity are expected to be released Thursday,” NBC reported.

“We always felt very strongly that Tim was alive,” Jacobs said told NBC. “What I’ve prayed about since he’s been gone is that God will keep him close and take care of him. And that maybe by some stroke of luck he was with people who would love him.”

She said Timmothy knew his home address and grandmother’s phone number when he disappeared.

Timmothy’s grandmother, Alana Anderson, told NBC News on Wednesday that she “never stopped thinking about her grandson.”

“His mother left me a letter and she said that he would be with people who would love him and take care of him,” Anderson said. “She felt that her life had come to an end and she was going to end her life and she didn’t want to leave him without good parenting.”

“I just prayed that when he was old enough that he would remember us and contact us,” she said. “That was kind of the best I could hope for,” Anderson told NBC.

Timmothy would be 14 years old now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has said.

He was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., where he had been taken on a trip by his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen who had picked him up from Greenman Elementary School in Aurora shortly after his father had dropped him off. Pitzen was found a few days later dead by suicide in a Rockford, Ill., hotel room, according to The Beacon-News.

She left a note saying the boy was fine but no one would find him, according to the Associated Press.

The boy told investigators Thursday that he ran from his captors in Sharonville, Ohio, and crossed a bridge into Kentucky, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Sharonville police said in a statement that the teen described his white male kidnappers — their builds, clothes and tattoos — for police and said they had been in a Ford SUV with Wisconsin license plates.

Investigators in the Sharonville area searched motels there after the boy said the three were staying at a Red Roof Inn, the newspaper reported.