Lewd jogger wore ‘a black jacket and sneakers — but nothing else,’ NC woman says

Nat Greene Trailhead on Old Battleground Road in Greensboro, near where a naked man was reported this week. Street View image from Oct. 2016. © 2019 Google

Runners in Greensboro, North Carolina, are being warned that a man in the area has been getting his morning exercise while mostly naked.

Fleet Feet Greensboro, an athletics store, posted a warning on Facebook Tuesday, noting someone reported seeing a naked “gentleman running on Old Battleground Road,” where two popular hiking trails converge.

“He was seen wearing a black jacket and sneakers, but nothing else,” said the post.

Temperatures were in the mid-30s at the time the man was seen, reported the Greensboro News & Record. The newspaper said an incident report on the sighting had not been seen by police as of Tuesday afternoon.

The man was seen by a “gal” around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the entrances of the Nat Green and Palmetto trails, said the Fleet Street post. The woman was not identified.

Word of the incident has local runners debating how safe the area is for women running alone, reported Fox8.

“I enjoy running,” Lisa Wolff, from the Fleet Feet runners group, told Fox8. “I don’t want to be scared.”

“I’m disgusted, it’s just crazy especially in like the daylight. You don’t want to see that,” runner Laura Essenmacher told Fox8.

The woman who reported seeing the guy described him as a thin, 6-foot-tall white man, “with brown hair, and a little facial hair,” said Fleet Feet. She said he showed up on a bridge near the Nat Greene and Palmetto trails entrance, said the Facebook post.