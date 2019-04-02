Rage in Whataburger drive-thru ends with SUV running into motorcyclist, Texas cops say

Police in Texas are working to identify this person of interest after an argument in the Whataburger drive-thru led to a road rage incident. Screen grab of Waco Police Department post

When one driver was “taking too long” to place his order in a Whataburger drive-thru, he and a motorcyclist got into a fight, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said the argument between the motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV started when the motorcyclist said something “about the time the SUV driver was taking to order,” the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

“An officer who was nearby on a traffic stop went over to the two men and tried to defuse the situation twice,” police said, according to the Tribune-Herald.

After the “verbal disturbance over an order taking too long to be placed,” the drivers left the Whataburger in Waco, Texas, according to a Facebook post from Waco police.

The SUV driver left first, the Tribune-Herald reported, but he eventually ended up following the motorcyclist.

While following, the driver of the SUV struck the motorcyclist and knocked the motorcycle down before driving away, police wrote. The motorcyclist was injured in the hit-and-run.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 a.m. on March 28, KWTX reported.

“The motorcyclist’s protective gear prevented more serious injury,” police said, according to KWTX.





Police are now working to identify the man who was in the SUV. The department has posted photos of a “person of interest” and his car that was captured by security surveillance cameras.

The department says the man was in “what appears to be a Green Ford Explorer, with a roof rack and tinted windows.”

If you know who the man is or where police can find him, contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or Detective John Clark at 254-750-3662.