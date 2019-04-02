Racist flyers tossed in Virginia’s Eastern Shore have ties to North Carolina, cops say

A cutout Klansman welcomes all to the South Mississippi White Knight’s KKK rally in Pearl, Miss., in 2001. Sun Herald file

White supremacist flyers appeared in yards in Virginia’s Eastern Shore over the weekend, WWAY reports. They include contact information for the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, according to the TV station.

“This is an effort to promote hate and division in our community,” Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty said, according to the Delmarva Daily Times.

“I would encourage our citizens to remain strong and united against this type of behavior. This is not who we are or who we want to be affiliated with. This type of activity will not be condoned or tolerated by law enforcement,” the sheriff said, according to the newspaper.

Police say the flyers were in clear plastic bags with birdseed and tossed into front yards and driveways in Northampton and Accomack counties in eastern Virginia, according to TV station WBOC.

About 140 flyers were collected in Northampton County, WBOC reports.

“The flyers include a mailing address, phone number and website for the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Pelham, North Carolina, along with the words ‘Make America White Again,’” according to the Daily Times.

Pelham is a small town on North Carolina’s border with Virginia about an hour northwest of Durham.

“The material appeared to contain recruiting and racial hate material published in connection with the Ku Klux Klan,” The Shore Daily News reports.

TV station WWAY said its reporter called the number on the flyer with the Northampton sheriff. “The voice on a recorded message says, ‘Greetings from the Royal White Knights of the KKK. If you are white and proud join the crowd,’” WWAY said.

