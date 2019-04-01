National

Teen rejected him. So after church, he tried to run her over, stabbed her, NC cops say

By Noah Feit

April 01, 2019 10:32 PM

Tyvonne Quantaine Upshur was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
A teenager is in the hospital and the 41-year-old man who attacked her with a car before stabbing her is behind bars at a North Carolina jail, the Archdale Police Department reported on Facebook.

The 19-year-old was stabbed multiple times because she refused to date Tyvonne Quantaine Upshur, WXII reported. Upshur knew the teen from church, according to WFMY.

Jilted, the “obsessed” Greensboro man followed the teen and her family from church to a Taco Bell and tried to run them over but missed and crashed into utility poles, WGHP reported. Upshur then got out of the car and stabbed the teenager in the back, according to the TV station.

Police said when officers arrived at the Taco Bell around 10 p.m., several people were restraining Upshur while the 19-year-old was lying on the ground and her multiple stab wounds were being treated by family members, according to the Facebook post.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said in the post. Her condition was unavailable.

Upshur was arrested and taken to Randolph County Jail, where he was charged two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the post.

His bond was set at $500,000, and Upshur remains incarcerated, jail records show.

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

