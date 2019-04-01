Man pilfers homeowner’s pricey bras during California open house, video shows

A March open house at a San Mateo, California, home for sale seemed perfectly normal — until the owner discovered five pricey bras missing and a security video put police on “a peculiar case,” KPIX reported.

The video, released by San Mateo police, shows a man checking out the home while the real estate agent steps outside.

The man disappears down a hall to the bedrooms, then returns a few moments later with a noticeable bulge under his shirt, the video shows.

Investigators suspect the visitor, described as an Asian man 5’4” to 5’8” with a slender build wearing glasses, a gray long sleeve shirt, vest and jeans, in the March 24 theft, a San Mateo Police Department release posted to Facebook says.

“This is a peculiar case and that’s why I think it’s important for people to know the ramifications of inviting unknown people to their homes,” said Michael Haobsh, public information officer for the department, KPIX reported.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Officer Ryan Alba at 650-477-7516 or ralba@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be left at 650-522-7676 or http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips.