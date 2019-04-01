Woman had margarita in her cup holder as she drove on a car’s rims, Oklahoma cops say

Amy Ann Dillion had a full margarita in her cup holder while she was driving on the rims of her wrecked car, the Tulsa Police Department in Oklahoma said on Facebook.
Officers at a traffic stop could hear the sounds of that metal rim coming from a block away, police said in the statement posted to social media.
So, police ended that traffic stop and headed out to stop that car early Sunday morning.
The two cops stopped Dillion, and when they asked her how much alcohol she had drank, she said she had two shots of tequila “as she could barely stand upright,” according to the statement.
Police say she “did not do well” on the Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), and they found that full margarita inside the car.
The SFST “is a battery of 3 tests performed during a traffic stop in order to determine if a driver is impaired,” according to AAA’s DUI Justice Link. “The 3 tests that make up the SFST are the horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN), the walk-and-turn, and the one-leg stand tests.”
Dillion was taken to the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center for a blood alcohol level test, and “she blew a .21 and climbing,” police wrote.
That is almost three times the legal drinking limit of .08.
In woman weighing 120 to 140 pounds, about five to six drinks can lead to a blood alcohol percentage of .19., according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. That is considered “legally intoxicated.” Dillion weighs 135 pounds, according to the Tulsa County Jail Inmate Information Center.
Dillion was arrested on suspicion of DUI second offense (a felony), operating a motor vehicle with defective tires, transporting an open container and no drivers license in possession while driving.
Police “assume she was driving on (the rim) for sometime” because a citizen called in about that car about 15 minutes before cops stopped her. Officers were not able to find her right away.
Officers also believe Dillion “wrecked her car on something,” but it is “unknown what it was,” the report says.
Dillion is 28 years old, according to the Tulsa World.
