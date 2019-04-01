Rampaging dogs blamed for carnage at NC farm that left 15 animals dead in a field

A pack of dogs went on a killing spree at a farm in North Carolina’s Hoke County, leaving 15 dead animals spread across a field, including a 500-pound llama, landowner Pat Belskie says.

It happened the morning of March 28 in the Aberdeen community, and the dogs dug under a fence to reach the animals, according to a post on Belskie’s Facebook page. Aberdeen is about 75 miles southwest of Raleigh.

At least three dogs were involved and the same three “have been terrorizing livestock in our area for months,” Belskie posted.

“We treated four babies who were still alive, but only one has survived,” she told the Observer. “My combat-veteran husband, retired after 26 years in the Army, had tears in his eyes as he had to shoot the ones who were injured beyond help.”

The couple’s llama, Lleonard, tried protecting the young goats, but the dogs “ripped him apart,” she said.

“Lleonard fought hard...but three dogs at once were just too much,” Belskie wrote on Facebook.

Belskie told WNCN it was a neighbor who first alerted her to the “slaughter” as it was in progress Thursday morning.

“I saw my goats dotted all across the field, lying there,” Belskie said, WNCN reported. “Some of them were bleeding horribly. I could see the dogs running along that fence. My husband tried to shoot them. Didn’t get them.”

The same dogs are believed to have attacked a neighbor’s animals the next day, killing a goat, she wrote on Facebook.

Neighbors plan to meet with Hoke County Commissioners this week, in an attempt to “get some help” with ridding themselves of the dogs, Belskie told the Observer.

People in the area are also setting traps to try and catch them, she posted on Facebook: “I doubt that will help... We need to get ordinances in place that will give Animal Control teeth.”

News of the killings created a string of complaints about the dogs on social media, with Janet R. Broome noting the canines are “not killing to eat. They’re killing for the fun of it.”

“I love dogs, but they need to be caught and put down,” wrote Kelly Reynolds Diard. “If they have this kind of kill instinct, they’re dangerous, period.”

