Popular rapper Nipsey Hussle killed in shooting outside his L.A. store, reports say

Rapper and hip hop star Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting Sunday, Los Angeles law enforcement said.

Hussle was one of three people shot and was taken to an area hospital where he was “pronounced dead,” the Los Angeles TImes reported. He was shot multiple times, according to the newspaper.

The two other men who were shot are in serious condition and no suspect has been arrested, according to NBC News.

Hussle, who was “born Ermias Asghedom,” was shot outside his clothing store, Marathon Clothing Company, per Entertainment Tonight.

Just hours before the shooting the hip hop star posted about having enemies on Twitter.

“Having strong enemies is a blessing,” Hussle tweeted.

The 33-year-old, who was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Rap Album, has “been associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, one of Los Angeles’ largest street gangs,” NBC reported.

“I grew up in gang culture,” Hussle said in a 2018 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, according to KCAL.

News of the shooting traveled quickly and some notable fans of Hussle reacted on social media.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.





