‘A little more’ than an accident: Woman runs boyfriend over, kills him, Mo. cops say

A Missouri woman ran her boyfriend over with a Dodge Ram and killed him, police said, according to KTVI — and officials say it wasn’t just an accident.
“We started talking to witnesses and once we talked to the driver a bit we realized it was a little more than just an accident,” Sgt. Keith Rider with the Chesterfield Police Department said, according to KTVI.
He said there were “several witnesses” at about 2:30 p.m. Friday when Matthew Baker was run over, police said, according to KMOX. “So several people saw the actual event,” Rider said, according to the station. Baker was in his 40s.
“I saw a hat and a shoe, and then 10 feet away from that was a person’s body,” Steven Pappas said after hearing ambulances from where he worked nearby, KTVI reported. Video from the station shows evidence markers near a hat and a shoe.
Baker was pronounced dead shortly after the incident in a parking lot near Babbo’s Spaghetteria in Chesterfield, KMOV reported.
His girlfriend of about four years, 37-year-old Kathryn Marsh of Defiance, is accused of killing him, police said, according to KMOX.
Marsh has been charged with second-degree murder, Chesterfield police said in a Facebook post. She is being held on $500,000 bond.
“Detectives believed the driver knowingly or with purpose of causing serious physical injury to the victim, caused his death by running him over with a vehicle,” police wrote on Facebook.
.Police said she hit him with the truck at least two times, KTVI reported.
An autopsy should help police determine how many times Baker was run over, KMOV reported.
Police “say the family indicated there may have been some domestic issues,” KTVI reported, and police are investigating what may have led to the fatal incident.
Chesterfield is about 20 miles west of St. Louis, Missouri.
