Two gay dads, an aunt and a grandmother come together to have a baby in Nebraska

A sister and a grandmother teamed up to help a gay couple have a baby of their own last week.
Baby Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge was born at 6:06 a.m. Monday at Nebraska Medical Center, KETV reported.
She’s the healthy child of “an aunt who donated an egg, a grandmother who offered her body to carry the baby (and) two dads who are experiencing a love they only imagined,” Nebraska Medicine said in a Facebook post.
Cecile Eledge, 61, gave birth to her own granddaughter naturally after offering to help her son and his husband have a baby, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
And she made that offer to serve as her son’s gestational surrogate “with no moment of hesitation,” according to the Lincoln Journal-Star. “It was natural instinct,” Cecile told the hospital, according to the newspaper.
“I just said, ‘Oh, wow, if you ever need a carrier .... I enjoyed being pregnant, I’d do it in a heartbeat,’ ” Cecile said, according to the World-Herald. That was after son Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty were talking about starting a family, the newspaper reported.
At first, Matthew and Elliot, 32 and 29 years old, thought it would never be possible, Buzzfeed News reported. Cecile had already gone through menopause. But when Matthew brought up “his mother’s joking offer” to the couple’s reproductive endocrinologists, Dr. Carolyn Maud Doherty was ready to run tests for in vitro fertilization, according to BuzzFeed.
And she was proven healthy.
“She’s 61 years old and has lower blood pressure than the rest of us,” Matthew said, according to BuzzFeed. “When they made her run on a treadmill, even when it was turned up to the highest level, she wasn’t anywhere close to the danger zone.”
She even got pregnant after just one cycle of IVF embryo implantation, the World-Herald reported.
That embryo was the product of Matthew’s sperm and the egg of Elliot’s sister, Lea Yribe, according to the Journal-Star.
“When they first mentioned wanting to take this step and have a kid, I told them I would want to do whatever I could to help them,” Lea said, according to the World-Herald. She couldn’t carry the baby, though, because she had recently delivered her own child, the newspaper reported.
With the two women willing to help their family members have a baby, and the rest of their family supporting them, Uma was born weighing 5 pounds at 13 ounces, the World-Herald reported.
“It was an act of creation. A really imaginative one,” Elliot told NBC news. “And for me this was an origin story of poetry.”
This birth came after awkward questions, especially when Cecile started to show a pregnancy belly, BuzzFeed News reported.
“People were genuinely curious,” Matthew told the news site. “They even had questions about incest. But this is so new and so unique. People didn’t understand at first, but once they do, they’re ridiculously supportive — they think it’s radical and amazing. They’re really inspired by my mom.”
And when Uma starts asking questions, her parents will already have made a plan.
“Matthew said the Omaha couple plan to explain it to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt ... generously supplied the seeds,” the World-Herald reported.
“We’ll answer every question totally honestly,” Matthew told NBC News. “We’re gonna have to explain to her that some people have a mom and a dad. Or some people weren’t created by their grandma. But this is gonna be her normal.”
