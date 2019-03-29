Mittens the ‘one-eyed wonder cat’ reunites with owner after 5 years, NC shelter says

It took five years for a cat owner to find her missing pet, but only an instant to recognize him, according to a North Carolina shelter.
Now Mittens, who was given the name Greybeard at the McDowell County Animal Shelter, has returned home, the facility said Thursday on Facebook.
The reunion came after the shelter on Monday posted a photo of Mittens, calling him the “one-eyed wonder cat.”
Mittens’ owner, who “constantly” checked the shelter’s page, recognized her cat and rushed to the shelter to pick him up, according to Thursday’s post.
“We are so happy that not only is our sweet one-eyed pirate cat in a home, but he’s back in his original home!” said the shelter, which is in Marion, about 40 miles east of Asheville.
