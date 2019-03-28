Did bullying lead to the death of 5th grade girl in school fight? Here’s what we know

Two days after 10-year-old RaNiya Wright was so severely injured in a classroom fight she had to be airlifted to a hospital, the fifth-grader died, according to South Carolina school officials.

Forest Hills Elementary School parents gathered at a library in Walterboro, South Carolina, Wednesday evening, where the conversation focused on bullying at the school, TV station WCIV reports.

“The school has yet to notify any of the parents except the ones involved that something happened. We all found out on social media,” Forest Hills parent Paige Garris said, according to WCIV. “People on social media are just saying the little girl had been bullied, the mom had been to the school and nothing had been done.”

A statement from the Colleton County School District says a student has been suspended, but, “Because this is an ongoing investigation, we ask that the community understands that the information we can share is limited.”

The incident report, released by the sheriff’s department after RaNiya’s death, makes no mention of bullying. It did list another fifth-grade student as the suspect in the case listed as a simple assault.

Colleton schools spokesman Sean Gruber “said he could not comment” when asked by the Greenville News if the fight stemmed from bullying.

At the Wednesday evening meeting, Colleton County parent Tiffany Roberts said school “should be a safe haven for them,” according to WCSC.

”If they don’t feel safe at home they should be able to feel safe at school,” Roberts, parent of a 10-year-old in a Colleton County school, said, WCSC reports.

School spokesman Gruber released a statement on behalf of the superintendent that said, in part, “The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as this matter is investigated.”





The Colleton County School Board plans to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss what happened, WLTX reports.





Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey told McClatchy that there’s an autopsy scheduled for Friday for RaNiya.

What happened

Information is limited on just what happened at the school Monday. According to the sheriff’s incident report, officers were called to the school and found RaNiya in the nurse’s office unconscious but breathing.

“Fire Rescue was immediately dispatched to the scene,” according to the report, and a school resource officer was already on scene when the ambulance arrived.

The school district said the girl had to be airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, less than 50 miles away.

“The district crisis response team has been at Forest Hills Elementary School on March 26 to offer support services to students and staff and will continue as needed,” the district said.

On Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., RaNiya died, according to the sheriff’s office.



