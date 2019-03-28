1-year-old abducted near Atlanta is ‘believed to be in extreme danger.’ What we know

A missing 1-year-old Georgia girl is described as being “in extreme danger” after she was “abducted” early Thursday by a 39-year-old man, reported the Jefferson Police Department in Georgia.

Baylee Sue Peeples was last seen Thursday, March, 28, in a white van traveling through Jefferson, Georgia, a town about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta on Interstate 85.

The man accused of taking the girl was identified by Jefferson Police as Robert Joseph Peeples. Details were not given as to how he knows the child and if they are related.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the girl was taken “from a location on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson” shortly before 2 a.m., and Robert Peeples was believed headed south to Gwinnett County near Atlanta.

Baylee is described as white, blonde, blue eyed, 25 pounds and wearing a pink shirt with hearts and “Always Amazing” written on it, police said in a release. She was also wearing a pink and black jacket with “Love” on it.

Robert Peeples is white, 5-foot-10 inches, 187 pounds, and was last seen driving in white 1993 GMC Vandura van, with Georgia license plate RIK1620, police said.

“Baylee Sue Peeples is believed to be in extreme danger,” said a release. “If you have any information on the whereabouts of Baylee Sue Peoples...please call 911.”