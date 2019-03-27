‘This is America! Not Spanish!’ Bilingual signs at CA taco stand spark rant, video shows

A missed fish taco special sent a customer into a racist tirade Monday at an Anaheim, California, restaurant, a video shows.

The security video, posted by KCAL, shows a man shouting at a Palapas Taco cashier after being told he couldn’t order the Friday $1.99 fish taco deal on Monday. When the cashier points out a sign explaining the deal, the man erupts.

“It says it in Mexican,” the man shouts on the video. “We’re not in Mexico. We’re in America. This is America! Not Spanish!!”

Another customer in line points out he’s in a Mexican restaurant, and the man shouts, “I’m an American!”

“Then go get a hamburger,” the other patron says. “Go get a hot dog.”

A customer at an #Anaheim #Taco restaurant goes on a racist rant. Witnesses say it’s because he wanted the Friday Special on a Monday & complained the sign was in Spanish. @CBSLA #CBSLA #OC #PalapasTacos pic.twitter.com/iiKsIV7BRC — Cristy Fajardo (@fajardonews) March 27, 2019

The angry customer eventually stormed out, said Juan Del Rio, owner of Palapas Tacos, KTTV reported.

“My cashier was really shaken when he left,” Del Rio said, KCAL reported. “She was scared. He got in and he was in a bad mood. He was acting aggressive. He was like not having a good day.”





Del Rio said he followed the man outside to try to talk to him, but the customer threatened to report him to immigration authorities, KTTV reported.

“I just feel like it’s sad that there’s people (who) actually think like that, that they own this country,” Del Rio said. “I don’t know. But over a taco?”

While Del Rio said customers sometimes have trouble understanding the restaurant’s specials, there are signs in both English and Spanish explaining them, KCAL reported.