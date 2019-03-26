Pack of dogs attacks 76-year-old woman attending funeral at gravesite, SC officials say

A woman was attending a funeral when she attacked by a pack of dogs, and the animals’ owner has been arrested, according to Spartanburg County officials.

Five dogs escaped from their home and attacked a 76-year-old woman on Monday at Wood Memorial Park, WHNS reported.

The woman said she was attending a funeral for her brother-in-law and bent over to adjust the flowers on “her first husband’s grave,” when the mixed-breed dogs attacked, according to WYFF.

Witnesses said “one of the dogs was yanking the victim and trying to pull her,” and she suffered puncture wounds in the attack, WSPA reported.

The woman described her injuries as “bullet holes,” after dogs bit her hips and legs and did not stop until she was rescued by nephews, WYFF said.

The dogs’ owner, Daisy Ann Anderson, 44, faced charges after the attack because she knew her pets “had a tendency to run at-large, bite or attempt to bite people,” according to WSPA.

When officers went to seize the pets, they discovered 12 other dogs at Anderson’s home, and she refused to sign them over, WYFF reported.

Eventually, the five dogs were impounded at the Spartanburg Humane Society, where they are “under rabies quarantine,” per WHNS.

The Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement Department said Anderson was charged with five counts for owners in dangerous animal attacks and injuries to a human, in addition to violations of a local animal control ordinance, according to WSPA.

Jail records show the Duncan resident was booked Monday on an unrelated shoplifting charge at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and was released Tuesday morning.