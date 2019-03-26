A naked man rang doorbell over and over, then urged woman to strip, Texas couple says

A naked man went right up to a couple’s bedroom window before commanding the wife inside to strip, a Texas homeowner wrote on Facebook.

Garrett W. Gradney said that his wife started hearing noises in their backyard at about 10 p.m. on March 21. Shortly after, he said, he heard his wife scream.

The naked man told his wife to “Take your f------ shirt off,” according to the Facebook post. The wife said the man urged her to take her clothes off from just outside her window, KPRC reported.

“It was loud and clear,” Gradney said, according to the Houston Chronicle. The homeowners live in the Houston-area, according to the newspaper.

Gradney wrote on Facebook that he “immediately grabbed (his) gun and contacted the police.”

While waiting for a police response, the intruder continued running around his home and ringing his doorbell over and over again, Gradney wrote.





“This guy actually stayed in the backyard as my alarms were going off and just kept ringing the doorbell,” he said, according to KTRK.

When officers arrived at the home in Spring, Texas, the naked man was already gone, KTRK reported.

The man had not yet been identified as of Tuesday morning, but he was caught on surveillance cameras.

Surveillance video obtained by the Chronicle shows the naked man looking up at the camera before ringing the doorbell and running.

“About 20 minutes after the police left they contacted me back to informed me that another house in my area called about the same thing,” Gradney said on Facebook. “This man has not been caught and could be looking into other people’s windows. I don’t wanna hurt anyone but I will do what I have to do to protect my family!!!!!”

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman confirmed that “deputies believe the same man appeared fully clothed at another house within a five-block distance,” according to the Chronicle.

“It’s an invasion or privacy,” Gradney said, according to KPRC. “I just really want the guy caught.”

If you have any additional information, or if you can identify the man, contact Harris County Precinct 4, the TV station reported.