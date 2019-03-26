Boeing fired employee accused of hanging noose at a South Carolina plant, company says

Boeing fired an employee it said was responsible for a noose found in one of the company’s buildings near Charleston, South Carolina, according to TV station WCSC.

Workers at the facility where Boeing makes the 787 Dreamliner in the sprawling North Charleston campus found the noose last month, CBS News’s Kris Van Cleave first reported on Twitter.

Brad Zaback, who is the vice president and general manager of the 787 program, said this week to employees: “We have completed a thorough review of the matter and identified the responsible person. This individual’s actions are a violation of our company’s values and behaviors, and as a result this individual is no longer with the company,” WCSC reports.

When employees found the noose on Feb. 28, Zaback told workers at the plant, “I am saddened and angered that a racially-charged symbol was discovered on site...there is absolutely no place for racism and these cowardly acts,” according to Van Cleave.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

“A foot-long noose made out of nylon material was found hanging in the plant’s aft-body building on Thursday. There was no note or any other material with the noose,” The Charleston Post and Courier reported March 1.

Boeing’s campus in North Charleston is one of several sites the company has around the South Carolina city, according to Boeing. The company assembles the aft and midsections for the 787 Dreamliner at the site.

SHARE COPY LINK Some prominent members of the Stone High football team are accused of putting a noose around another player’s neck, the head of the Mississippi NAACP said Tuesday.

SHARE COPY LINK The cockpit will be the centerpiece of an exhibit on flight at the EdVenture Children's Museum

SHARE COPY LINK Air crash investigators and Red Cross workers retrieved remains and personal items belonging to the passengers and crew members who were on flight ET302. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft came down minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa.