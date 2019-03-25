Man who gave his name as ‘Michael Jackson’ charged with sexually abusing minor, SC cops say

A man who was pulled over on March 23 gave sheriff’s deputies a false name when asked to identify himself.

The name he provided? Michael Jackson.

That turned out to be an ironic choice because Kenneth Michael Wright was sought on a charge of sexually abusing a minor, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Jackson is the subject of a new documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” which has revived claims the King of Pop sexually abused young boys, Time magazine reported.

Bad timing is not the biggest worry for the 56-year-old Wright.

Prior to the traffic stop, he was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, and now he will face three additional charges, jail records show.

In the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Wright was no smooth criminal in a hashtag, referencing a popular song by Jackson off his “Bad” album.

Wright was pulled over because of “defective equipment,” and the deputy soon noticed “a foamy liquid” on the floor of the car and smelled beer, using “his law enforcement training and experience,” according to the post.

Wright said he forgot his driver’s license, then provided the deputy with the fake name, the sheriff’s office said. When no record of a Michael Jackson was reported to the deputy, he continued to investigate and ultimately identified the driver as Wright, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office did not say how it identified Wright, but reported the 56-year-old was wanted on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the Facebook post said.

Wright also had warrants from nearby Charleston County on charges of fraud and failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said.

He was also charged with three new crimes stemming from the traffic stop — giving false information to law enforcement, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, and displaying tags to another vehicle, jail records show.

Wright is behind bars at Hill Finklea Detention Center, where he is being held for law enforcement in Charleston County, according to jail records. His bond on the new charges was set at a combined $852, but no bond was set for the child sex abuse charge with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, records at the detention center show.