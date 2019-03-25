‘Kill me! Kill me!’ Video shows how SC deputies handled standoff that left a man dead

The suspect stood outside a mobile home with a gun, surrounded by sheriff’s deputies, his hands raised as he fired a gun in the air. “Kill me! Kill me!” he yells to officers, as seen in new dashcam and bodycam video released by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

“Stay right there,” officers tell the man, “We don’t want to kill you,” they yell to the man in the bodycam video.

In the edited series of videos, released by the South Carolina sheriff’s office on YouTube Monday, Captain Tim Brown narrates what happens in the video next: “Robinson turns towards deputies, pointing his gun directly at them.” That’s when deputies fire at the man, killing him, the 16-minute video shows.

In the video, Brown, with the department’s Office of Professional Standards, said 911 received a call from a man at the mobile home at 1:30 a.m. on Feb 10. The man told a dispatcher that someone “poisoned his food and was bullying him,” Brown said in the video.

When deputies got to the home about 10 minutes later and knocked on the door, the man, Willie Robinson, 34, said he had a gun, Brown said, then they heard one shot from inside and took cover.

Brown said a woman in the home was shot in the leg.

After Robinson comes outside, he tells deputies, “Kill me, kill me.” He comes down from a porch holding a handgun with his hands up, the video shows.

The deputies tell Robinson to stop moving toward them and to get on the ground. “Sir, stay right there. We don’t want to kill you,” deputies say before the man fires a shot into the air.

After firing a second shot into the air, the video shows, Robinson pointed his gun at deputies. That’s when officers opened fire, killing Robinson.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are still investigating the shooting, The Greenville News reports.