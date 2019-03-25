Librarian found dead — and her police sergeant husband is the suspect, Texas cops say

A school librarian was found dead in her kitchen this weekend — and her husband, a police sergeant, was arrested in connection to the murder, police said, according to KTRK.
Police in Texas were called to the home of Hilario and Belinda Hernandez just after noon on March 23, according to a release from the Pearland Police Department. The caller reported that they found a family member dead inside the house.
It was Belinda’s daughter who found the body, according to KTRK.
Pearland officers identified the body as 52-year-old Belinda Hernandez and issued an arrest warrant for her husband, 56-year-old Hilario Hernandez, police said in the release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The statement does not provide how “the investigation led to an arrest warrant” for Hilario, a sergeant with the Houston Police Department. Pearland police said, “the Houston Police Department has cooperated with the investigation.”
Police activated a statewide BOLO “be on the lookout for” alert, and Hilario’s vehicle was found in Kingsville, according to the report. Kingsville is about 240 miles south of Pearland, near Corpus Christi.
He was arrested in Kingsville hours after his wife was found shot to death, the Houston Chronicle reported.
“The couple had been married more than three decades and had two grown children,” the Chronicle reported.
Hilario has been charged with murder, KHOU reported. Police said they will investigate “as usual,” according to the TV station.
“The law is held accountable for everybody and actually more so for us,” Pearland police spokesman Jason Wells said, according to KHOU. “We’re going to conduct this as if it happened at any location with anybody else in the city.”
Investigators have not found anyone who heard the gunshots, according to the Chronicle.
Pearland Independent School District confirmed that Belinda was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary, CBSDFW reported.
“Pearland ISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees...” the statement says, according to the station. “Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years.”
Comments