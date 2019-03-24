3,000 piglets run wild on an Illinois highway after truck crash, police say

Illinois State Police had a whopper of a cleanup on their hands Friday after a truck crash freed 3,000 piglets, WCMH reported.

The crash took place at 8 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Casey, Ill., when a truck driver became ill and tried to pull off the highway, causing his big-rig to overturn and spill his load of piglets, USA Today reported. Police cited the driver for improper lane usage.

The crash killed about 100 of the pigs, forcing state police and officers from several local agencies to round up the remaining little porkers, The Tribune-Review reported.

Police did not close Interstate 70, but drivers were warned to slow down during the cleanup, Illinois State Police wrote on Facebook.

State police also posted a photo of an officer “hamming it up” with a rescued piglet on Facebook.

“This little piggy cried weeeeeeee all the way home…” read one comment on the state police posts. Others posted photos of frying bacon and Piglet from Winnie-the-Pooh.

By 2 p.m., police had rounded up all the stray piglets and sent them on their way to their original destination in Indiana, The Star-Tribune reported.