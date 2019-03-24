Man spikes coworkers’ drinks with LSD to change their ‘negative energy’, MO cops say

A 19-year-old man admitted to spiking his coworkers’ drinks at work — and says he did so because of their “negative energy,” Missouri police said, according to KMOV.
In an attempt to “mellow out” the other employees at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Arnold, Missouri, the man told police that he spiked three coworkers’ water bottles and coffee cups with LSD, KOLR reported.
Two of the employees at the agency southwest of St. Louis “became dizzy and shaky and didn’t know why,” KMOV reported.
Those workers, ages 24 and 23, were taken to a hospital, the Jefferson County Leader reported, and their 27-year-old manager called police.
She reported that the 19-year-old employee was “acting weird” and that “she saw him allegedly holding a water dropper and ‘messing with’ her water jug,” a police report said, according to the Leader. She said she didn’t drink from the jug.
The manager also told officers that she saw the man “messing with the two employees’ water bottles” before they became dizzy, the Leader reported.
Those two employees are OK now that the LSD effects have worn off, KOLR reported.
The 19-year-old was arrested on March 18, the Leader reported.
He told police he spiked the water bottles with LSD because “they were too uptight, and they needed to have better energy,” according to a police report obtained by the newspaper.
The man has not been charged, but he faces possible charges of second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance, according to KOLR.
Charges will not be filed until police have the lab test results back on the drinks, KMOV reported.
LSD, also known as acid, “is one of the most powerful mood-changing chemicals,” according to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.
