Mueller files final report on Trump probe, proposes no new indictments, sources say

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report on an investigation of President Donald Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign has been filed with the Justice Department, multiple media outlets report.
The Mueller probe, which began in 2017, focused on accusations of corruption, campaign finance violations and collusion with Russia or other foreign powers around Trump’s presidential run.
Mueller is “not recommending any further indictments,” according to a senior DOJ official, Fox News reported on Friday night.
The New York Times is also reporting “Mueller will not recommend any new charges be filed, a senior Justice Department official said.”
Attorney General William Barr “told congressional leaders in a letter late Friday that he may brief them within days on the special counsel’s findings,” The New York Times reported.
“I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,” he wrote, according to the Times.
Democratic presidential candidates demanded the report be released publicly.
“I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller’s full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law,” Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted.
Senator Kamala Harris called for “total transparency,” NBC News reported. “A declassified report must be made public immediately and Attorney General Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation and its findings, and provide all underlying materials to the appropriate Congressional committees,” Harris said, according to NBC.
The Mueller probe has already resulted in the indictment and, in many cases, conviction of at least 34 people and three companies associated with Trump or his campaign.
They include adviser Roger Stone, former personal attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chair Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, along with a number of Russian nationals and firms.
Some, such as Manafort, have faced charges for dealings other than those directly involving Trump or his presidential campaign. Several have pleaded guilty and cooperated with the Mueller probe.
Trump has frequently ridiculed the probe as a “witch hunt” and denied wrongdoing. He also has argued that indictments of various former confidantes on charges other than those stemming from the 2016 campaign clear him of accusations of collusion.
Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have previously called for Mueller’s report to be made public, although Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blocked a Senate vote on the question March 14, saying he did not oppose it but also wants earlier investigations of Hillary Clinton to be released, McClatchy reported.
Trump himself said March 20 that he doesn’t mind if the report is made public, The Washington Post reported. “Let them see it,” he said.
