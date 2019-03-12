He put his testicles in a customer’s salsa then laughed about it in court, report says

A Tennessee man laughed in court Tuesday, after pleading guilty to a reduced charge for dipping his testicles in a container of salsa for a customer, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

In spite of the outburst that drew a negative reaction from the judge, Howard Matthew Webb received a suspended jail sentence with limited time behind bars, according to The Daily Times.

The 31-year-old man was arrested in February on felony charges after a video surfaced online of him performing the act in food that was being delivered to a takeout customer, per the Associated Press.

In the video, Webb was a passenger in the car and was filmed by the delivery driver, who said “This is what you get when you give an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive,” according to WVLT.

In spite of the original adulteration of food, liquids, or pharmaceuticals felony charge, Webb pleaded guilty to offensive touching misdemeanor assault, The Daily Times reported.

He received a suspended six-month jail sentence after completing 30 days behind bars, and Webb was credited for a previous 21 days of time served, leaving him with nine more days in jail, according to the newspaper.

The judge stuck with that sentence even after reprimanding Webb for his demeanor in court.

After Webb laughed, Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick snapped, saying “What are you laughing about, Mr. Webb? There is nothing about this situation I find cute or funny. It’s abhorrent!” the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Part of Webb’s sentence includes going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for three months, something he said was “hit or miss,” while smirking, which also angered the judge, per The Daily Times.

The driver who worked for Dinner Delivered was fired, and her information was given to law enforcement, the AP reported. No charges have been filed against her, per the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Dinner Delivered refunded the customer’s money for the tainted Mexican food, according to WVLT.