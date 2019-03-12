‘You’re kidding me’: Man couldn’t believe it when a caller told him he’d won $1 million

A North Carolina man was a bit skeptical when a caller told him he’d won a $1 million prize.

“I couldn’t believe it was true,” Richard Costantino of Concord told state lottery officials when he claimed his Extreme Millions prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, according to a lottery news release Tuesday evening.

“You’re kidding me,” the retired heavy equipment mechanic said he told a lottery representative who called to say he’d won the Extreme Millions second-chance drawing grand prize. “God bless you, dear.”

Constantino’s entry was selected from 456,229, lottery officials said. Winners get a phone call or email notifying them they won.

“It’s unbelievable,” Constantino said at lottery headquarters.

He could choose a $1 million annuity with 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum.

After tax withholdings, he took home $424,500, according to the lottery news release. Constantino did not divulge to lottery officials what he might do with the prize.

The drawing was the last of four second-chance drawings in the game that started in December 2016. Three players won $50,000 and 25 won $500 in the drawing, officials said in the release.