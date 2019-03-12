Mitt Romney blows out his birthday candles — in an ... um ... unusual way, video shows

Happy Birthday, Mitt!
Tuesday is Romney’s 72nd birthday, and his Senate staffers delivered him a unique cake made out of Twinkies, video posted to the Utah Senator’s Twitter profile shows.
Romney called Twinkies his “favorite snack” in the tweet and said his staff surprised him with the birthday treat before he even had breakfast in the video.
The moment has been retweeted more than 450 times and viewed more than a million times as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s what I’ve always wanted,” Romney says as his staffers sing to him.
But then, he begins to blow out the candles on the Twinkie-cake, one at a time. It’s somewhat distressing to watch, some on social media say.
Was he just trying to multiply his birthday wishes, as he suggested in the video? Or was he politely trying to save his colleagues from germs?
