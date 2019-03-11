See the house Mel B of Spice Girls is selling for $6 million

With a Spice Girls reunion tour planned in the U.K. this summer, Mel B has listed her West Hollywood mansion for $5.9 million.

A member of the popular girl band from 1994 through 2000, Mel B co-owned the house with filmmaker Stephen Belafonte since 2014, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

The British singer, who is also known as Melanie Brown and Scary Spice, and Belafonte finalized their divorce in December 2017 after 10 years of marriage, according to People magazine.

The four-story, four-bedroom, six bath mansion with 5,226 square-feet of living space is located in the storied Bird Streets neighborhood. If you buy the 43-year-old’s house, your celebrity neighbors will include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston and Keanu Reeves.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

The house was built in 1928 and has recently undergone renovation.

“The entire fourth floor is devoted to the master suite with two of almost everything including televisions, bathrooms, dressing rooms and private terraces,” toptenrealestatedeals.com, a website covering the global real estate market, reported.

The main living space includes a formal living and dining area, chef’s kitchen, recording studio, fully-equipped gym, game room and family room. The rooms are built with room for grand entertaining that can spill out to the pool-spa terrace with its outdoor kitchen, television, fire pit and more space for guests.

Mel B put the house on the market two years ago at $8.995 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Observer reported that the property was a subject of their highly contentious and public divorce.

A judge ordered the couple to split the profit from the home, according to reports.

Mel B claimed Belafonte was throwing huge parties and trashing the house as they prepared to stage the home, and that a $10,000 Baccarat chandelier and Marilyn Monroe painting were missing, according to TMZ.

Listing agents are Ben Belack and Blair Chang of The Agency, Beverly Hills and Lucy Nargizyan of Dilbeck Real Estate, Burbank.