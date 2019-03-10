Paragliders seen ‘falling from the sky’ after deadly collision, California officials say

Gliding enthusiasts watched in horror Saturday as two paragliders collided in midair, entangling their chutes and sending them plunging to their deaths near San Diego, KSWB reported.

“I heard a collision, and some kind of sound, and looked over and saw two people falling from the sky,” Madeline Henderson said, KGTV reported.

The fatal crash took place about 2:40 p.m. on the cliffs above Black’s Beach in Torrey Pines, California, a popular spot for hang-gliders and paragliders, KNSD reported.

Ryan Bloum said he saw the entangled paragliders “twirling, almost like a leaf falling” for about 75 feet before the men slammed into the side of a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, The San Diego Union Tribune reported.

“It was spinning but it was like in slow motion and I could see the guy, I don’t know what he was trying to do but I felt bad for them,” Irene Marquez said, KGTV reported.

The names of the men, who were not flying together, have not been released, but one was a 61-year-old experienced paraglider from San Diego and the other a 43-year-old from Orange County who was practicing for an advanced certification, KNSD reported.

The younger man apparently made a sharp turn into the path of the more experienced pilot before they collided, said San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropsky, KFMB reported.

The paragliders collided about 35 feet in the air over the cliffs, but then plunged another 45 feet down the cliff face before coming to rest on a knoll, The San Diego Union Tribune reported.

San Diego firefighters had to use a helicopter to retrieve their bodies, KSWB reported.

The gliderport operated by the city of San Diego on the cliffs is rated for intermediate fliers, who must check in and show a license, The San Diego Union Tribune reported. Fatal crashes are rare, with the most recent taking place in 2012.