Police in shooting of NC man didn’t have bodycam on until after gunfire ended, SBI says

When Nash County deputies responded to a possible sexual assault, only one of eight cameras was running when officers shot and killed a man in rural North Carolina, according to the Wilson Times.
Special Agent-in-charge Reid Sasser, from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, told a judge Thursday there were eight police body cameras and dashcams at the scene at the time of the Feb. 9 shooting, but only one was on and working, the Wilson Times reports.
The three deputies directly involved in the shooting did not turn their bodycams on until after Ramirez was dead, according to the newspaper.
Officers followed Jonathan Ramirez, 28, to his home after his car, which he was driving, was connected to a reported sexual assault, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told the Rocky Mount Telegram.
“When the suspect exited the vehicle, he pulled out an AR-style weapon from the back seat and my officers had to defend themselves,” Stone told the Telegram.
A judge ruled this week that investigators had to turn over the video footage to the Ramirez family and several media organizations, WRAL reports. They have five days to turn over the tape, according to the Wilson Times.
Sasser told the court “none of the deputies who were first on the scene had their body-cams on during the shooting. The cameras were activated only after it was over, he said,” according to WRAL.
After the hearing, the Nash County Sheriff told WRAL, “there is video showing the shooting and that it corroborates the deputies’ statements concerning the incident,” the station reports.
The three officers involved in the shooting, Deputy Stan Ricks, Lt. William Murphy and Detective Taylor Neal, remain on administrative leave while the SBI investigates, the Wilson Times reports. That is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings, per the newspaper.
The sheriff’s office said they got a 911 call at about 5 a.m. from a woman who said she was assaulted “and the man responsible had a gun,” WNCN reported.
The sheriff would not say at the time if Ramirez fired at officers, according to WNCN. Stone said this is the first time in 20 years a Nash County deputy has been involved in a shooting, WNCN reported.
