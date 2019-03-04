She was fired for a racist joke. Now, Roseanne Barr is going after Kamala Harris.

Roseanne Barr, who lost her television show revival after making a racist comment about a black woman, has once again made an incendiary comment about a woman of color — this time repeating a debunked claim about California senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

Barr was being interviewed by right wing pundit Candace Owens when the conversation shifted to Harris, who prior to serving as senator was California’s attorney general and San Francisco district attorney.

Owens said that Harris “slept her way to the top,” a smear that’s been repeated in some conservative circles and which nonpartisan fact-checking site TruthOrFiction classified as “Not True.”

“We all know what she did,” Barr said.

She then responded to Owens’ statement by saying Harris “slept her way to the bottom.”

Barr said that she refers to the senator as “Kama Sutra Harris.”

While Harris dated Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, in the ‘90s, Brown wrote in an opinion piece for the San Francisco Chronicle that Harris told him she’d indict him if he “so much as jay-walked.”

And as TruthOrFiction reported, though Brown was technically married at the time of the relationship, he had been separated from his wife for more than a decade by the time he and Harris dated.

Harris’ connection with Brown didn’t help her political prospects, but hindered them, SFWeekly reported. In her race to become district attorney, Harris had to overcome a political opponent “knifing her with innuendo.”

Barr was fired from her namesake television show, which was re-branded “The Conners” after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, an African American adviser to President Barack Obama was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

She has also referred to rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “Farrakhan loving ... bug-eyed (expletive).”

Her interviewer, Owens, has her own recent history of inflammatory comments.

At a conservative event in London in February, Owens said the problem with Hitler was that he wanted to expand beyond Germany.

“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine,” Owens said. “The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany.”