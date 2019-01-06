Watch as bystanders help cops flip fiery car and rescue trapped man on Texas highway

Early on New Year’s Day, a family was on their way to the airport when a wrong-way driver struck their SUV head on, KIII-TV reported out of Corpus Christi, Texas.
“The family — a mother, father, their son Jason and his girlfriend — were driving to the airport to drop Jason off,” KIII-TV reported. A GoFundMe made on behalf of the Serna family states that Jason was supposed to fly to Leavenworth, Kansas, as part of his Army assignment.
But at about 5:15 a.m., the wrong-way driver — since identified as 28-year-old Richard Lopez — crashed into their car, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. He died on scene, KRISTV reported, and police say they believe he was drinking alcohol before the crash.
The 70-year-old man in the SUV became trapped after it flipped on its side and caught fire on a state highway, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a Facebook post.
As the fiery SUV was flipped on the driver’s side, officers and civilians ran toward the burning car to help, as seen in dash-cam video posted by the department.
At least eight people can be seen with their hands on the SUV — pushing the vehicle as they tried to get it back on its tires.
Together, the group of bystanders and first responders rocked the SUV into a right-side-up position and were able to pull the man from the car. The man’s rescue is not seen in the 35-second video.
“The efforts from the officers and civilians are commended for saving the life of the 70-year-old male, who is believed would not have survived without their heroic efforts,” police said in the post.
All four people who were in the SUV at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital with injuries, the Caller Times reported.
“G R (Serna) is now in the ICU at Bay Area Medical Center with multiple debilitating injuries and in critical but stable condition,” the GoFundMe States. “Yasmin, his wife, sustained multiple non life (threatening) injuries and after surgery will be hospitalized for the coming days. Jason, his son, has also had surgery and will be required to stay hospitalized also.”
